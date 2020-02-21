1irstcoin (FST) Reaches Market Cap of $35.51 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 21st. One 1irstcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00009165 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Token Store and Instant Bitex. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $35.51 million and approximately $58,333.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00018992 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 41.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00282449 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000080 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,865,913 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

