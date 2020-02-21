$291.52 Million in Sales Expected for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to announce $291.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $288.67 million and the highest is $293.50 million. BJ’s Restaurants reported sales of $280.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $47.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.19.

BJRI opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $825.91 million, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $58,091.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

