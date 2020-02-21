$30.38 Million in Sales Expected for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) to report $30.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.60 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year sales of $122.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.12 million to $122.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $145.49 million, with estimates ranging from $143.50 million to $147.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

In related news, Director Scott Perricelli sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $48,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Daniel Nathan sold 9,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $308,085.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,563,949 shares of company stock worth $64,266,151 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Phreesia by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 339.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.13. 204,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,972. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.92. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $34.85.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Earnings History and Estimates for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

