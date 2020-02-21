$30.95 Million in Sales Expected for Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) will announce $30.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.98 million and the highest is $31.60 million. Intersect ENT posted sales of $32.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year sales of $108.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.10 million to $109.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $117.61 million, with estimates ranging from $117.23 million to $118.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intersect ENT.

A number of analysts have commented on XENT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 price target on Intersect ENT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

XENT stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $26.76. 722,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,554. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $900.38 million, a P/E ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,362,000 after acquiring an additional 35,130 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,917,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

