$37.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) will report sales of $37.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.81 billion to $37.44 billion. Cardinal Health reported sales of $35.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year sales of $152.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $152.58 billion to $153.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $159.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $158.67 billion to $161.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,087,000 after acquiring an additional 650,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,956,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,343,000 after acquiring an additional 127,424 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,000,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,340,000 after acquiring an additional 332,713 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,507,000 after acquiring an additional 69,906 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,565,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,199,000 after acquiring an additional 64,272 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAH stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.72. 2,275,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,980. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

