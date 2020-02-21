4,411 Shares in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 740.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 1,449.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 97.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 7.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the third quarter worth about $232,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

SHOO stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $44.79.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

