484 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 484 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,518.15 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,531.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1,049.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,456.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,305.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total value of $40,315.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,786.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total transaction of $70,376.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,396,339 shares of company stock valued at $414,797,918. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

