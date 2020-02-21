4,908 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Bought by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.65. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $45.73.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

