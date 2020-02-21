$579.55 Million in Sales Expected for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will report sales of $579.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $573.10 million and the highest is $586.00 million. Carpenter Technology reported sales of $609.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Longbow Research lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE:CRS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.98. 282,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,005. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 2.25. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.12%.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $916,889.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 18,541 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 37,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 14,495 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,749.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 96,226 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

