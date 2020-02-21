7,300 Shares in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Purchased by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000. Extra Space Storage makes up about 0.8% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,115,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,497,702,000 after acquiring an additional 813,228 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,232 shares in the company, valued at $11,145,861.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.52, for a total value of $92,896.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,937.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,338. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXR opened at $107.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.00 and a 1 year high of $124.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $288.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 34.48%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.14.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

