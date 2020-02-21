$9.19 Million in Sales Expected for CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) will announce $9.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CryoPort’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.16 million and the highest is $9.21 million. CryoPort reported sales of $5.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CryoPort will report full year sales of $33.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.86 million to $33.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $49.43 million, with estimates ranging from $45.80 million to $53.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CryoPort.

CYRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on CryoPort from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens started coverage on CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CryoPort from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub lowered CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CryoPort by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,985 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 55,969 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CryoPort in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,902,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CryoPort in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in CryoPort by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 20,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CryoPort by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CryoPort stock opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. CryoPort has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $25.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 17.84, a current ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $673.14 million, a P/E ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 0.79.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

