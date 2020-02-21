9,100 Shares in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in HUYA by 83.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in HUYA by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HUYA stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 14,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.54 and a beta of 1.77. HUYA Inc – has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47.
HUYA Profile
HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.
