9,100 Shares in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in HUYA by 83.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in HUYA by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUYA stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 14,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.54 and a beta of 1.77. HUYA Inc – has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47.

HUYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on HUYA in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered HUYA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

