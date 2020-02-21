$94.00 Million in Sales Expected for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will announce sales of $94.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.71 million. Viper Energy Partners posted sales of $61.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $401.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $375.83 million to $430.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $443.09 million, with estimates ranging from $402.00 million to $487.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.23 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 15.52%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNOM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $62,125.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 39,624 shares in the company, valued at $984,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 8,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

VNOM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $25.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 1,415.38%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

