$987.43 Million in Sales Expected for Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) will report $987.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryerson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the lowest is $975.32 million. Ryerson reported sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full-year sales of $4.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ryerson.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of Ryerson stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $8.57. The company had a trading volume of 101,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,228. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $344.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.97. Ryerson has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 11.2% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

