Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) had its target price cut by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.16% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Aaron’s from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on Aaron’s from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.11.
Shares of AAN traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.17. The company had a trading volume of 426,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,193. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.39. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $44.22 and a 1 year high of $78.65.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,768,000 after purchasing an additional 81,293 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,007,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,754,000 after buying an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,574,000 after buying an additional 49,739 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 858,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after buying an additional 452,097 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aaron’s
Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.
