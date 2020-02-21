Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) had its target price cut by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Aaron’s from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on Aaron’s from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.11.

Shares of AAN traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.17. The company had a trading volume of 426,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,193. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.39. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $44.22 and a 1 year high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,768,000 after purchasing an additional 81,293 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,007,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,754,000 after buying an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,574,000 after buying an additional 49,739 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 858,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after buying an additional 452,097 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

