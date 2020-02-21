ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

ACCO Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ACCO Brands to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $921.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACCO shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

