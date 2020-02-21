Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Trading Up 0.7%

Accrol Group Holdings PLC (LON:ACRL)’s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 37.49 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.49), approximately 438,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 181,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.75 ($0.48).

The firm has a market capitalization of $75.13 million and a P/E ratio of -10.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 37.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 31.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33.

Get Accrol Group alerts:

In other news, insider Dan Wright bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £380,000 ($499,868.46).

Accrol Group Holdings Plc engages in soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. It manufactures toilet papers, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as away-from-home (AFH) paper products, such as centrefold towels, dispensers, hand towels, hygiene/couch rolls, industrial wipers, multi-flat toilet tissues, napkins, and system rolls to mainly discounters and grocery retailers, as well as various AFH customers.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Accrol Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accrol Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.