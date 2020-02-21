Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Trading Down 5.1%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.75, 617,900 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,237,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market cap of $413.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86.

In related news, Director James Noble sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $1,401,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini purchased 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $5,025,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 317,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,506 in the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,287,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 122,738 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,049,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 210,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,465,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 586,384 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 45,249 shares during the period. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 857,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 357,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

