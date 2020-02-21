Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Hold

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital lowered Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.55 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Adesto Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Adesto Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Adesto Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.74.

Shares of IOTS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.33. 4,676,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.78 million, a PE ratio of -14.34, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.17. Adesto Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Spade sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $35,297.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,458.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Ron Shelton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $108,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,810 shares of company stock valued at $178,375. Insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Adesto Technologies in the third quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Adesto Technologies by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Adesto Technologies by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Adesto Technologies in the third quarter worth $77,000. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

