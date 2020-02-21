Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital cut shares of Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has $12.55 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

IOTS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Adesto Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Adesto Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Adesto Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOTS traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.33. 4,676,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.78 million, a PE ratio of -14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53. Adesto Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

In other Adesto Technologies news, CFO Ron Shelton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $108,000.00. Also, VP Thomas D. Spade sold 4,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $35,077.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,880.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,810 shares of company stock worth $178,375. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adesto Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 251.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 75,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

