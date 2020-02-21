Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IOTS. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Adesto Technologies in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Adesto Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOTS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,676,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,494. Adesto Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $241.78 million, a P/E ratio of -14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53.

In other Adesto Technologies news, CFO Ron Shelton sold 15,000 shares of Adesto Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Also, VP Thomas D. Spade sold 5,057 shares of Adesto Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $35,297.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,458.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,810 shares of company stock valued at $178,375 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arch Venture Corp bought a new stake in Adesto Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,438,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Adesto Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,091,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after buying an additional 231,199 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adesto Technologies by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 767,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after buying an additional 110,775 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 701,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 106,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 374,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

