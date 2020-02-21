Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Stock Holdings Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,946 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $9,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.00. 93,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,375. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $57.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.19). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

