AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Cut to $72.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AGCO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AGCO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.84. 157,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day moving average is $74.05. AGCO has a one year low of $63.73 and a one year high of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.61). AGCO had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in AGCO by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in AGCO by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

