Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.50. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on Airgain from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

AIRG stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.56 million, a PE ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.91. Airgain has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Airgain by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 133,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. 49.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

