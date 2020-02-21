Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Raised to $84.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.93% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.41.

Get Albemarle alerts:

NYSE ALB traded down $2.07 on Friday, hitting $92.24. The stock had a trading volume of 773,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,551. Albemarle has a one year low of $58.63 and a one year high of $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.02.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $1,161,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.