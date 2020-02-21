Algorand Price Tops $0.43 on Top Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00004422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, Hotbit and CoinEx. Algorand has a market cap of $243.84 million and approximately $168.42 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $284.67 or 0.02948211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00227211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00043614 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00142457 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002821 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand’s total supply is 3,102,322,517 coins and its circulating supply is 571,050,674 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

