Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.08 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Alliant Energy updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.34-2.48 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.34-2.48 EPS.

NYSE LNT traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,365,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,509. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $44.77 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average of $53.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNT. Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

