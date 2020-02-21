Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.08 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Alliant Energy updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 2.34-2.48 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.34-2.48 EPS.

NYSE LNT traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,365,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,509. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $44.77 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average of $53.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNT. Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Earnings History for Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit