Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 83.11%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

ALSN opened at $44.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $41.26 and a 12 month high of $52.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

ALSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Earnings History for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

