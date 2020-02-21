Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Allstate has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Allstate has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allstate to earn $10.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of ALL stock opened at $123.50 on Friday. Allstate has a 12-month low of $92.24 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.61 and its 200 day moving average is $110.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allstate will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ALL. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.