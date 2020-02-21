Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.40

Shares of Almonty Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.50. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 3,800 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48.

Almonty Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALMTF)

Almonty Industries Inc engages in the mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. The company owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; and the Sangdong tungsten mine situated in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtre Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

