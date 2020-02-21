Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Trading Up 5.3%

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) shares were up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.08 and last traded at $24.83, approximately 599,889 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 214,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMRC shares. ValuEngine lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.90.

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.38.

In other news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $129,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 791,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 14,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $233,755.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 957,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,800,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 231,277 shares of company stock valued at $4,251,071 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ameresco by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Ameresco by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Ameresco by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ameresco by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ameresco by 542.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

