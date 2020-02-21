American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of American Assets Trust worth $17,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

NYSE AAT traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.37. American Assets Trust, Inc has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $49.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.64.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $98.95 million during the quarter. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,120,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,798.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.