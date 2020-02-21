American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

NYSE:ACC opened at $48.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average of $47.26. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $44.09 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.67 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACC. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

