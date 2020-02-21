American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

NYSE:ACC opened at $48.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average of $47.26. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $44.09 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.67 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACC. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Earnings History for American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit