American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of AHOTF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.35. 4,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,579. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.