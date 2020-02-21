American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.
Shares of AHOTF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.35. 4,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,579. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile
