American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for American Outdoor Brands in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ AOBC opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $585.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.67 and a beta of 0.53.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 458,284.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,447,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,988,000 after buying an additional 3,446,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after buying an additional 18,991 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 875,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after buying an additional 77,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after buying an additional 10,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $3,245,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.