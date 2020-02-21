Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)’s share price fell 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.32, 1,691,709 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,409,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

Several research firms have commented on AMKR. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.20 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.99.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 418.9% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 771,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 622,878 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 314.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 731,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 554,734 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,019,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,254,000 after purchasing an additional 481,670 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,243,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after buying an additional 374,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

