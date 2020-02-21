Ampleforth (AMPL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.17 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Ampleforth token can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00011886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded 9% higher against the dollar. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $1.70 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00049261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00480906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.11 or 0.06566903 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00069076 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027736 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005136 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010311 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a token. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 8,406,736 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,886,972 tokens. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

