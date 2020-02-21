Analysts Anticipate Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.19. Analog Devices posted earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on ADI. KeyCorp raised their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Analog Devices from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.59.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,813,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,809. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $127.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

In related news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $210,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,420 shares of company stock worth $11,690,387. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ADI Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 490,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,277,000 after buying an additional 26,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,500,000 after buying an additional 113,743 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 606,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,089,000 after buying an additional 147,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

