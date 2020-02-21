Analysts Anticipate Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) will announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Cellectis reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 127%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Get Cellectis alerts:

CLLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, December 16th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

CLLS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,469. The stock has a market cap of $789.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectis (CLLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.