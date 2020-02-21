Analysts Anticipate Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $205.56 Million

Brokerages expect Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) to post sales of $205.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $204.40 million and the highest is $206.61 million. Enphase Energy posted sales of $100.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year sales of $857.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $776.50 million to $897.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $929.40 million to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enphase Energy.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $210.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 92.35% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on Enphase Energy from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $31.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 305,038 shares in the company, valued at $6,106,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 607.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $67,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.09. 7,605,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,919,030. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.59. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.