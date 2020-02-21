Analysts Anticipate Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.88 Million

Equities analysts expect Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) to report sales of $38.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.35 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year sales of $186.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.12 million to $188.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $182.66 million, with estimates ranging from $164.72 million to $200.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

In other news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $405,000.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNLN. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 9,420.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 683,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 676,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,726,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 295,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 226,584 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,387,000. 6.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNLN stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenlane (GNLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.