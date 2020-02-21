Analysts Anticipate Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.27 Million

Brokerages forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) will report sales of $107.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $104.78 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $115.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $399.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $397.08 million to $403.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $411.10 million, with estimates ranging from $396.79 million to $426.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

SUPN stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.99. The company had a trading volume of 764,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,514. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

