Analysts Expect Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) to Post $0.13 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryerson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.16. Ryerson posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ryerson.

RYI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 58,686 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 33,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. 35.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ryerson stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.57. 101,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,228. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

