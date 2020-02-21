Analysts Set ITV plc (LON:ITV) Target Price at GBX 160.60

ITV plc (LON:ITV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 160.60 ($2.11).

ITV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.37) price target on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of ITV to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 165 ($2.17) in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of LON:ITV traded down GBX 1.33 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 130.52 ($1.72). The company had a trading volume of 6,708,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,490,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 141.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 132.64. ITV has a one year low of GBX 102.65 ($1.35) and a one year high of GBX 165.90 ($2.18).

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris bought 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £3,355.22 ($4,413.60).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

