Analysts Set Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) PT at $242.36

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $242.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Lennox International from $264.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lennox International from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Lennox International stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.04. 470,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $227.55 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.62.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 202.30% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 750 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $193,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,171.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total transaction of $38,430.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,703.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,310 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LII. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 890.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

