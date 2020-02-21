Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $144.89

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Anglo Asian Mining Plc (LON:AAZ) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $144.89 and traded as low as $144.00. Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at $149.00, with a volume of 313,161 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market cap of $170.44 million and a P/E ratio of 9.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 144.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 144.99.

Anglo Asian Mining Company Profile (LON:AAZ)

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, and silver properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper assets that are held under a production sharing agreement with the Government of Azerbaijan.

