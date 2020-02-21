Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.21.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATRS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of ATRS stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.53. 974,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.19 million, a PE ratio of 353.35 and a beta of 0.92. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.95.

In other Antares Pharma news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 308,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,005,891 shares in the company, valued at $9,267,216.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $366,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 234,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 488,000 shares of company stock worth $2,248,355. 5.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,099,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 114,825 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,090,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 765,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,123,201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 73,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 793.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,144,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,579 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,081,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 734,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

