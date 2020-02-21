Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) dropped 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.76, approximately 7,055,055 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 6,635,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

AM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.58 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 44.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

In related news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 97,395 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $589,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,214,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $41,584,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $40,222,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 505.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,017,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 19,084,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

