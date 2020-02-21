Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Cut to GBX 890

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price objective cut by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 890 ($11.71) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Antofagasta to a hold rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.50) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Antofagasta to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 780 ($10.26) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Liberum Capital raised shares of Antofagasta to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 900.36 ($11.84).

Shares of ANTO stock opened at GBX 841.80 ($11.07) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 895.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 884.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion and a PE ratio of 12.74. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 768.80 ($10.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

