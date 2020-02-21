Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) fell 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.72 and last traded at $36.87, 1,079,376 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,861,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.94.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APLS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Leerink Swann began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,139.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.